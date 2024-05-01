 Transfer Kumarhatti-Dagshai road to state govt, say locals : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  • Transfer Kumarhatti-Dagshai road to state govt, say locals

Transfer Kumarhatti-Dagshai road to state govt, say locals

‘Requests to Defence authorities for road repair fall on deaf ears’

Transfer Kumarhatti-Dagshai road to state govt, say locals

The road has big potholes and patches without tarring.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 30

With the Defence authorities “unable to repair and maintain” the key Kumarhatti-Dagshai road for decades, residents using this road have demanded its transfer to the state government.

Since an exercise to remove the civilian areas from the Dagshai cantonment was underway, residents were keen to bring this road under the purview of the state government. “Once the state government takes over this road, its regular repair and upkeep would be undertaken and it would provide the residents with a better road,” said Nitin, a resident.

The road has developed big potholes and patches, making it difficult and unsafe for plying vehicles. Two-wheeler riders are the worst-sufferers as they face the risk of meeting with accidents while trying to give pass to four-wheelers or plying at night.

According to the excising report prepared by the government, a recommendation has been made to excise the civilian areas of this road along with the other access to Dagshai from Do Sarka near Dharampur. Notably, one side of both roads comprises the A1 Defence land housing military establishment, while the other side houses complete civilian area which includes forest and agriculture land. The state government has proposed to add merely the civilian area to the proposal for excising without causing any harm to the Defence area.

Residents of Dagshai Cantonment and villages such as Anji use the Kumarhatti-Dagshai link road to go to Solan, Kumarhatti and Chandigarh. Civilians residing in Dagshai town usually use this road, while the defence staff use another approach road to Dagshai from Do Sarka near Dharampur. The condition of the Dagshai-Do Sarka road is much better due to proper maintenance.

The Defence staff, who use the road for shooting practice, have not arranged money for its repair. A large number of trees, which fell partially due to rain and hang precariously along the road, continue to pose a threat to the commuters. Being the main road to reach the Kalka-Shimla highway from Dagshai, commuters prefer to drive through the Dagshai-Do Sarka road despite being a longer detour to reach the highway from places like Anji and nearby places.

Locals rue that their requests to the Defence authorities for the repair of the road have fallen on deaf ears.

‘Better care under state govt’

  • Residents are keen to bring this road under state govt as an exercise to remove the civilian areas from the Dagshai cantonment is on
  • They say govt will maintain and repair it properly, providing them a better road
  • Defence staff, who use the road for shooting practice, have not arranged money for its repair

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

