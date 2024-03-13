Unmetalled pedestrian path

RESIDENTS of the Sanyard ward have been demanding that the municipal corporation authorities metal the pedestrian path leading to the residential area opposite the Housing Board Colony.
During the rainy season, this path becomes muddy, creating a great deal of inconvenience for pedestrians. The MC authorities should metal the path on priority so that the locals are not troubled when the rains return.
Himanshu Sharma, Mandi
Challans aplenty, but no parking space in sight
THERE is no parking space available in Karsog, causing great harassment to people visiting the markets here. Commuters have no choice but to park vehicles at roadsides, resulting in challans frequently being imposed on them. The authorities should build parking lots for the convenience of the area residents and visitors.
Hitesh, Karsog
Patients’ woes continue amid dOCTORS’ pen-down strike
AT the Khaneri Civil Hospital in Rampur, patients have been struggling due to the doctors’ pen-down strike. Routine surgeries at this hospital are also not conducted before noon. The government and the doctors should resolve their differences at the earliest so that health services function without interruption.
Rakesh, Rampur
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...