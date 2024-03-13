Unmetalled pedestrian path

RESIDENTS of the Sanyard ward have been demanding that the municipal corporation authorities metal the pedestrian path leading to the residential area opposite the Housing Board Colony.

During the rainy season, this path becomes muddy, creating a great deal of inconvenience for pedestrians. The MC authorities should metal the path on priority so that the locals are not troubled when the rains return.

Himanshu Sharma, Mandi

Challans aplenty, but no parking space in sight

THERE is no parking space available in Karsog, causing great harassment to people visiting the markets here. Commuters have no choice but to park vehicles at roadsides, resulting in challans frequently being imposed on them. The authorities should build parking lots for the convenience of the area residents and visitors.

Hitesh, Karsog

Patients’ woes continue amid dOCTORS’ pen-down strike

AT the Khaneri Civil Hospital in Rampur, patients have been struggling due to the doctors’ pen-down strike. Routine surgeries at this hospital are also not conducted before noon. The government and the doctors should resolve their differences at the earliest so that health services function without interruption.

Rakesh, Rampur

