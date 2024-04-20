Vegetable marketing yard work incomplete in Anni

The work to construct a vegetable marketing yard in Kiran Bazar of Anni is going on at a snail’s pace. The yard, being built at a budget of crores of rupees, has been under construction for more than a year, but only a security wall has come up so far — and this, too, is incomplete, with about 20m remaining. Due to this, water had entered the area during the floods last monsoon. There is no trace of an auction platform, shops, office, Kisan Bhawan, community hall or canteen so far. The APMC Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti should expedite work on the project. Chaman, Anni

Overcrowded buses in shimla irk passengers

CROWDED private buses plying in Shimla is a major problem. Conductors of these buses try to squeeze in as many passengers as possible, making the journey extremely inconvenient for passengers, especially those standing. The authorities concerned should take strict action against the staff of the buses that are overcrowded. Ramesh, Shimla

Pathway to school not fully repaired after Rains

A 500 metre stretch of the pathway to the Government High School, Banala, has not been fully repaired after being damaged in the natural disaster last year. About 60 children of five villages of the area pass through this portion of the pathway on their way to school every day. Many people of the area also use this stretch. The pathway was damaged due to landslides last year and stone fences were erected to repair the damaged parts of the pathway, but the 500 metre stretch was not repaired. The panchayat and administration should repair this pathway on priority. Sanjay, Banala

