Voter awareness event held under SVEEP

Chamba, March 23

A voters’ awareness event under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme was held at Government PG College here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repswal launched a signature campaign at the event. He said the SVEEP was a major programme of the Election Commission of India to promote voter education, awareness and literacy in India.

“The primary objective of SVEEP is to create a participatory democracy in India by encouraging all eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision during elections,” he said. He added that people’s participation in the election process laid the foundation of a strong democratic system. Therefore, voters must exercise their voting right in any election process.

