Will work for development: Sultanpuri

Shimla, May 8
Claiming that Suresh Kashyap, the sitting BJP MP from the Shimla parliamentary constituency, did not raise the concerns of the constituency in Parliament, Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri today said he would leave no stone unturned for the development of the constituency while campaigning in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency.
“In his five-year term, he asked just two questions in Parliament. He did not initiate any discussion when the state was hit by natural disaster last year,” said Sultanpuri, who is the MLA from the Kasauli Assembly constituency and the son of six-time MP from the Shimla parliamentary constituency. He was accompanied by the Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh.
“My father was chosen by you to represent the constituency for six times. Now, I am looking forward to shouldering this responsibility to the best of my abilities,” he said.
Addressing the gathering, he also slammed the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ for having stained the reputation the Himachalis.
