Women outnumber men in MGNREGA jobs in Kullu district

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, November 27

Women in Kullu have outnumbered men in earnings from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) of the Central government.

This year, 54.5 per cent women in the district have got employment under the MGNREGA while 45.5 per cent men have been able to get work under the scheme. Surprisingly, in the past five years, men have not been able to get more work than women in the district.

MGNREGA job cards have been distributed to 97,281 families in Kullu district and 1,93,647 workers, including 95,005 women. Among these registered families, 69,260 cards are active and 1,19,936 workers comprising 61,361 women are active. So far, 35,309 women from 41,781 working families in the district have got employment. This year, 9,794 women have got employment in Anni, 7,280 in Banjar, 4,326 in Bhuntar, 2,261 in Kullu, 2,687 in Naggar and 8,961 in Nirmand.

Regarding total working days this year, a total of 14,41,239 working days have been earned under the MGNREGA in the district, in which women have got 7,86,074 working days while men have got 6,55,165 working days. The women have worked for 2,21,260 days out of 4,11,144 days in Anni, 1,67,914 out of 3,05,361 in Banjar, 87,787 out of 1,68,811 in Bhuntar, 46,636 out of 1,02,408 in Kullu, 52,725 out of 92,438 in Naggar and 2,09,752 out of 3,61,077 in Nirmand.

This year, 53.82 per cent women have worked in Anni block, 54.99 per cent in Banjar, 52 per cent in Bhuntar, 45.54 per cent in Kullu, 57.04 per cent in Naggar, and 58.09 per cent in Nirmand.

The larger number of women getting employment in the scheme has also broken the myth that women cannot work in MGNREGA. According to experts, women are involved in all types of activities under the scheme. Due to jobs in government and non-government institutions and employment in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, men in the district are not registering much in the scheme.

54.5% women in dist employed

