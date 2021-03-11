Youth Congress starts chain fast in Kullu

Kullu, May 17
Kullu Youth Congress members started a chain fast outside the SP office here today demanding strict action against the accused in the police recruitment paper leak case.
They submitted a memorandum to the SP urging him to expedite the investigation. They held a demonstration and raised slogans against the government.
Veer Singh, district president of the Kullu Youth Congress, alleged that the police recruitment paper leak case was a big scam and government officers were involved in it. He said that the government was lax in the matter. He added that the examinees had made a lot of preparations for the paper but the scam had ruined their dreams of recruitment.
