 Essay Writing Services Under Scrutiny: Legal, Ethical, and Practical Considerations : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Impact Feature
  • Essay Writing Services Under Scrutiny: Legal, Ethical, and Practical Considerations

Essay Writing Services Under Scrutiny: Legal, Ethical, and Practical Considerations

Essay Writing Services Under Scrutiny: Legal, Ethical, and Practical Considerations


Do you know the global essay writing service market size was USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is likely to reach USD 4.35 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.20% during 2024-2032?

As you can see, essay writing services have taken the academic realm by storm. They have become the beacon of hope for many striving to meet deadlines and grappling with the humongous burden of complicated assignments. So, the question remains—Are these services legal? There has been a debate on this since time immemorial. However, these academic websites usually operate legally.

If you take a close look at the websites of reputed academic writing services like MyAsssignmentHelp.com, you'll notice that students tend to praise different services offered by the website. Now, the legality of hiring professionals from such websites has always garnered mixed options. However, that does in no way mean that students are engaging in illegal activities by seeking academic guidance. Today's comprehensive post delves into the legality of such essay-writing services, offering detailed analysis and answering key questions that will enable you to navigate this complex issue with ease.

Legal Aspects & Ethical Considerations of Using Essay Writing Services

The legality of hiring an essay writer for your challenging paper often sparks debates. However, it's significant to comprehend that these companies operate within legal boundaries in most jurisdictions. There are no specific laws that outright prohibit the purchase of academic writing services. The real question of legality comes down to how students choose to use these services.

Additionally, eminent essay writing websites have always emphasised their services are always meant to be used as add-ons. For instance, their stalwarts own the rights to all the solutions offered since they are only meant to be used as reference material. The rights are not transferred to a student who hires the service. Hence, they cannot turn in the paper they receive.

This is why these services are considered legal. Each of these websites has a clear disclaimer section stating that solutions are only meant to be used as inspiration and references. They must not be submitted as they are. If a student fails to adhere to this rule, they can be subjected to legal penalties.

Further, the legality of these essay-writing services also hinges on the contractual agreements between service providers and clients. Users need to agree to these terms of service, which highlight the rights, responsibilities, and limitations of both parties. It is also essential for users to diligently review these agreements to ensure compliance with ethical and legal standards.

How to Maintain Academic Integrity while Hiring Essay Writing Services?

  • Always Hire a Trustworthy Service

The intention of the essay writing service is essential to avoid legal issues. Any reputed website will never claim that it will write your challenging law or management essay on your behalf. Rather, they will make sure you know that the solutions should only be used as samples or reference materials.

If you come across a website that claims otherwise, try to avoid the company at all costs. Even if you make tweaks to the content before submission, any website that demonstrates such blatant disregard for academic integrity cannot ever be expected to provide stellar solutions.

  • Ensure You Get Genuine Content

Unreliable essay writing websites never pay attention to maintaining academic integrity. Rather than conducting a literature review, they choose to –

→ Copy content from various sources

→ Do not check the authenticity and reliability of the source

→ Use AI tools to generate the content

Any solution you receive through these methods is bound to have multiple issues. So, always ensure that when you're hiring a website, it delivers 100% genuine and zero AI content. If you feel unsure, you can ask for reports.

  • Paraphrasing is Never the Solution

Though most students understand that they cannot submit an essay they have received to maintain academic integrity and remain on the safe side, they make the mistake of using a paraphrasing tool. It is crucial to understand that most paraphrasing tools aren't the best at what they're supposed to do.

Paraphrasing is an art. It is not possible to change just a few words here and there and expect it to be genuine. The essence of paraphrasing lies in reading the source diligently, comprehending the key points, and using the idea in your own writing. Hence, ensure to implement these strategies to paraphrase your content effectively and avoid any penalties.

  • Do Not Claim False Ownership

Even if you hire a professional to craft your paper, the solution is never your work. Thus, you cannot claim ownership. Trying to do so can lead you to face legal repercussions from the service you hired. Hence, it is always crucial to know the legal jargon before hiring any website. Most of these services even clearly state they will take legal action if a student claims false ownership of their content. Now, you won't certainly don't want that kind of accusation, do you?

Wrapping Up,

Essay writing services are legal. Despite being frowned upon for decade, undeniably these services are well within legal boundaries to offer academic assistance to pupils. However, what matters most is how you use their solution. They can be a trustworthy and ethical choice for pupils who aim to improve their learning experience. Remember, the objective is to support your academic journey, not the replacement of your efforts.

Image Source: Freepik

 

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

2
Haryana

BJP leader Subhash Chaudhary backs Congress nominee for Faridabad Mahender Pratap Singh

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab, Centre on petitions against change in land use for cement factory near school, houses in Sangrur

4
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

5
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

8
J & K

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
World

3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Top News

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

ED sources say the cash is being counted to ascertain the ex...

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

Local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel...

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

According to victim’s uncle, the alleged accused also hails ...

Abduction case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s residence in Bengaluru

Abduction case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s residence in Bengaluru

In the absence of the Revanna family, the SIT team summons h...

Will climate change allow India to hold another election in summer months?

Will climate change allow India to hold another election in summer months?

Temperatures are rising and voting percentages dropping; Iss...


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar grain markets for procurement

Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur dies at Shambhu border

Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla claims support of ex-servicemen for Congress

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

Bathinda: Beating the heat, candidates begin morning walk to reach out to voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

Disgruntled Chandigarh Congress leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning Dadu Majra dump into football ground in 3 months

Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place

Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

CISCE Classes 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how to check

Delhi court denies bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha in excise policy case

After CBSE, CISCE also discontinues merit lists for Class 10, 12 exams

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Phagwara: Man dies, wife injured in mishap

25 booked, 6 held in LPU firing case

2 sector officers face action for negligence

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

Saffron party leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

Patiala: BJP leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal