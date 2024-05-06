MALABAR GOLD & DIAMONDS RELAUNCHED ITS STORE IN LUDHIANA

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the global jewellery retailer relaunched its store in Ludhiana on May 4th, 2024. The revamped store located at Rani Jhansi Road, Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana, was inaugurated by Gurupreet Bassi Gogi, MLA of Ludhiana West in the presence of Mr. Jishad NK (Region head-North), Mr. Anees( zonal head), Mr. Vivek Saran Mathur (ABM), Management Team Members and well wishers.

The revamped store promises a world-class jewellery shopping experience, boasting more space and more collections. The store features the latest collections from the exclusive brands of Malabar, including Mine Diamonds, Era Uncut Diamonds, Divine Heritage Jewellery, Ethnix Handcrafted Jewellery, Precia Gemstone Jewellery, Viraaz Polki Jewellery and vast and unique collections under each of these brands. With a diverse array of designs in gold, diamonds, precious gemstones, platinum, and more, the store aims to cater to varied customer preferences. From traditional and contemporary to lightweight and everyday, customers can find picks for any occasion.

As part of the Akshaya Tritiya season, customers can get up to 25% off on making charges for gold jewellery, a flat 25% off on making charges on the purchase of Precia/Era studded jewellery, and up to 25% off on the diamond value on the purchase of diamond jewellery. These enticing offers are valid till May 12th.

To stay protected from gold price fluctuations, Malabar is offering an Advance Booking opportunity. Customers can book jewellery by paying just a minimum of 10% and, at the time of purchase, buy the jewellery at the booked rate or prevailing rate, whichever is lower. Plus, customers can take home a free* silver coin, adding an extra gleam to the celebrations. Malabar also assures a 0% deduction on exchange and 1% deduction on buyback of gold.

Expressing his joy, M. P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, remarked, "We are overjoyed by the reopening of our Ludhiana store. I extend heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers in Ludhiana for their unwavering support. With a wide range of designs for all occasions and an enhanced atmosphere, we believe the renovated store will offer unparalleled comfort and convenience to our esteemed patrons."

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its commitment to transparency and fairness in pricing. As part of its Fair Price Promise, the brand ensures that customers can purchase their favourite jewellery at a reasonable making charge. Furthermore, the brand offers the One India One Gold Rate scheme, ensuring uniform pricing for gold across all its stores in the country.

Strengthening the brand's commitment to its customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises. The Malabar Promises include a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight, and stone charge of the jewellery; assured lifetime free maintenance for the jewellery; 100% value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery; 100% HUID-compliant gold; IGI and GIA-certified diamonds ensuring a 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee; complimentary jewellery insurance, responsible sourcing; and fair labour practices.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 350 stores spread across 13 countries and 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories across India, Australia, Canada, U.K., USA, the Middle East, and the Far East. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks among the largest jewellery retailers globally.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

#Mandi