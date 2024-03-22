1 killed, 9 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul

Supaul, March 22
One person was killed and nine people injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.
The 10.2-km bridge was being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the Koshi river between Bheja in Madhubani and Bakaur in Supaul district, they said.
NHAI Regional Officer YB Singh told PTI that 10 labourers were trapped under the debris after the accident.
"Unfortunately, one person died on the way to the hospital, and the other nine were rescued with minor injuries. They are out of danger now," he said.
"Adequate compensation for the deceased as well as injured victims is being arranged. Experts have been briefed and asked to assess the reason for the accident and suggest necessary remedial measures. Senior NHAI officers have rushed to the site to take immediate action on the matter," he added.
The bridge has 171 piers, and the span between piers 153 and 154 collapsed, he said.
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, who holds the Road Construction portfolio, said that an inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.
It is a very tragic incident and the government will ensure that the families of the victims get adequate compensation, he said.
Sinha said he was in constant touch with the NHAI as well as the district administration.
District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar along with said senior officers of the administration were at the spot.
