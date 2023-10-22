2 injured as trainer aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Pune; 2nd incident in 4 days

Pune, October 22
A trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed near a village in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday morning, injuring a trainee pilot and an instructor on board the plane, police said.
The aircraft crashed near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka around 8 am, they said.
“A trainer aircraft, belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, crashed near Gojubavi village. A trainee pilot and an instructor suffered injuries in the crash. Both have been rushed to a nearby hospital,” Baramati police station’s senior inspector Prabhakar More said.
“The cause of the crash is not yet known. We are conducting a probe into the incident,” he said.
This is the second such incident involving the private aviation academy’s aircraft in four days.
On Thursday evening, a trainer aircraft of the academy crashed near Kaftal village in Baramati taluka, injuring a pilot, according to the police.
