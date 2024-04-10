2 STF personnel injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, April 10
Two personnel of the Special Task Force were injured on Wednesday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.
The incident occurred between 5 am and 6 am at a forest in Itwar village under Gangaloor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on a search operation, a police official said.
During the exercise, two STF personnel, Shivlal Mandavi and Mithlesh Markam, came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering the blast that left them injured, he said.
The two personnel were shifted to a local hospital and their condition was reported to be out of danger, the official said.
Search operation was underway in the area, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology
The apex court says it does not want to be generous; also co...
Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...
AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend
The party will deliberate on Lok Sabha strategy in Kejriwal’...
Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene
‘Let Union of India take necessary steps as such for repatri...
Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram
3 months back, 2 MBBS students had died due to overspeeding...