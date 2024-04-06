3 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh along Telangana border

Raipur, April 6
Three Naxalites were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district bordering Telangana on Saturday, a senior police official here said.
The encounter took place in Pujari Kanker forest along the interstate border when a team of Greyhounds, Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal force, was out on an operation, he said.
A team of Chhattisgarh police was also present in the area to extend auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team, he said.
“Three Naxalites were killed in the gunfight and weapons were also recovered from the spot,” the official said.
A search operation is still underway in the area, he added.
Earlier this week, at least 13 Naxalites including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.
