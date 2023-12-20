49 more suspended, two-thirds of Opposition members now out of Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

As many as 49 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 parliamentarians, including 33 from the Lower House, faced similar action amid protests over the December 13 Parliament security breach.

Among those suspended from the Lok Sabha today were six MPs from Punjab —Gurjit Singh Aujla, Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill, Mohd Sadiq (all from Congress) and Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP). Pratibha Singh, Congress MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, too figured on the list, and so did Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Supriya Sule (NCP) and Dimple Yadav (SP). National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi from J&K were also suspended.

Oppn indirectly backing breach Opposition MPs are indirectly supporting the security breach incident. They will stay in opposition with further reduced numbers after the 2024 elections. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Unleashing draconian powers Oppn’s 141 MPs suspended when Bills like criminal law amendments that unleash draconian powers and impede citizens’ rights are listed. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President

The suspensions followed two adjournments in the Lok Sabha after the session began. Rajendra Aggarwal, who was in the Chair, first read out the names of those “disrupting” the House and then MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the resolution seeking their suspension, which was passed by voice vote. Earlier, acrimonious scenes continued in the Lower House with Speaker Om Birla warning the members who had stormed the well holding placards in protest. Some of the placards had the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is the last warning against raising placards and to return to your seats,” said Birla at the start of the question hour at 11 am.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi sought action against those who had brought pictures of PM Modi as part of the protest. “It’s an insult to the PM…. I request action be taken against those who have done this. They had agreed not to bring placards. Frustrated with their loss, they are taking such steps. These people will not return to the House next time if this behaviour continues,” said Joshi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this was being done so that the BJP MP “who facilitated the entry of the two intruders” into the Lok Sabha on December 13 went scot-free. “A complete purge is being executed so that draconian Bills are passed without any meaningful debate. ‘Namocracy’ in all its tyranny is coming to light in new Parliament,” Ramesh said in a post on ‘X’.

With 13 suspensions last week, the Opposition has lost a total of 95 lawmakers in the Lok Sabha during the winter session, which is 67 per cent or two-thirds of its total strength in the House. In all, 141 Opposition MPs, including 46 from the Rajya Sabha (45 on Monday and one member last week) have been suspended even as three days are left for the session to conclude.

At full strength, the Lok Sabha has 543 MPs. With 21 seats vacant, the current strength stands at 522. While 323 seats are held by the BJP and its allies, 142 are with the Opposition. With 95 suspensions, 47 lawmakers remain in the House. The Congress now has nine MPs, including former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, left in the House.

Besides, 57 MPs belong to regional parties that technically are not with the BJP-led NDA, but have supported it on various issues, including passing of Bills when numbers fall short. This includes 22 MPs from the YSR Congress Party, 12 from Biju Janata Dal and eight from Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (earlier TRS).

Protests have been continuing in both Houses since December 14, a day after the security breach in the Lok Sabha chamber. The Opposition has been demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the issue.

