695 candidates in fray for 49 seats in Phase-V

New Delhi, May 8
A total of 695 candidates are in the fray across 49 constituencies spread over six states and two UTs in the upcoming fifth phase of the Lok Sabha poll, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday. The voting for the fifth phase will be held on May 20.
Maharashtra led with the maximum of 512 nominations for 13 seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 466 for 14 seats.
Jharkhand’s Chatra Lok Sabha constituency received a maximum of 69 nominations, followed by Lucknow (67).
According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,586 nominations were filed for 49 seats across six states and UTs of J&K and Ladakh till last day of filing of papers (May 3). After the scrutiny, 749 nominations were found to be valid.
The average number of contesting candidates in a parliamentary constituency in the fifth phase was 14, EC sources said.
With the conclusion of the fifth phase, voting for all seats in Maharashtra will end. Several key constituencies, including all six seats of Mumbai city and Kalyan, will witness voting.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and sitting MP Shrikant Shinde has been renominated from the Kalyan seat, while Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is contesting his first Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North seat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...