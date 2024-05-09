695 candidates in fray for 49 seats in Phase-V

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

A total of 695 candidates are in the fray across 49 constituencies spread over six states and two UTs in the upcoming fifth phase of the Lok Sabha poll, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday. The voting for the fifth phase will be held on May 20.

Maharashtra led with the maximum of 512 nominations for 13 seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 466 for 14 seats.

Jharkhand’s Chatra Lok Sabha constituency received a maximum of 69 nominations, followed by Lucknow (67).

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,586 nominations were filed for 49 seats across six states and UTs of J&K and Ladakh till last day of filing of papers (May 3). After the scrutiny, 749 nominations were found to be valid.

The average number of contesting candidates in a parliamentary constituency in the fifth phase was 14, EC sources said.

With the conclusion of the fifth phase, voting for all seats in Maharashtra will end. Several key constituencies, including all six seats of Mumbai city and Kalyan, will witness voting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and sitting MP Shrikant Shinde has been renominated from the Kalyan seat, while Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is contesting his first Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North seat.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha