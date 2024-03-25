Absent from poll duty, Amloh SDM removed by EC

Chandigarh, March 24
The Election Commission has issued directions to take disciplinary action against Amloh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amardeep Singh Thind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab for being absent from poll duty.
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said that in place of Thind, the Election Commission had appointed Karandeep Singh as the Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM of Amloh to ensure the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.
The polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said Thind had been absent from duty without informing anyone since Tuesday.
