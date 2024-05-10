New Delhi, May 9
The Air India Express crisis appeared to have been averted on Thursday evening with official sources saying a section of the cabin crew had decided to call off the ongoing strike that had crippled the airline services resulting in the cancellation of nearly 170 international and domestic flights.
After a meeting between the Office of the Labour Commissioner (Central), Tata-owned AI Express management and disgruntled employees, sources said, a section of AI Express cabin crew had decided to withdraw their strike and return to duty as the management agreed to examine the issues raised by them and also recall termination letters issued to 25 striking employees.
The AI Express had earlier on Thursday issued termination letters after the employees failed to report for duty and went on mass sick leave. The cabin crew had gone on mass sick leave against alleged mismanagement at the airline and attempts by the Regional Labour Commissioner to impress the AI Express management to probe the matter had not borne fruit. The Regional Commissioner had on May 4 asked the AI Express management to constitute a high-level committee to examine the “genuine grievances of the employees and not disregard the complaints through idiotic interpretation of labour laws”.
Today's decisions on withdrawing the strike and the termination letters were agreed upon at a conciliation meeting between the cabin crew representatives and the airline representatives at the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in the national capital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica
‘Donkey’ flight? Officials flag issues with papers, itinerar...
Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED
Files fresh affidavit in SC | Hearing today
Air India Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce
Termination letters to 25 crew to be recalled