Army: Our resolve in Galwan has been noted globally

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

The manner in which Indian troops stood up to Chinese forces during the Galwan valley stand-off in June 2020 made the world take note of India’s political and military resolve, said Army Chief General Manoj Pande (in pic) while addressing an industry body.

“The resolute and firm manner in which we stood up to our northern adversary during the events of April-May 2020 has made the world take notice of our political and military resolve of a rising India,” General Pande said.

