Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 10

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's order in the liquor policy case.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Kejriwal's plea against the ED's arrest and subsequent remand.

The court held ED's arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal valid and observed that the evidence points out that AAP convenor 'conspired' and was actively involved in the 'use and concealment of proceeds of crime'.

