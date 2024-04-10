Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Chandigarh, April 10
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's order in the liquor policy case.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Kejriwal's plea against the ED's arrest and subsequent remand.
The court held ED's arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal valid and observed that the evidence points out that AAP convenor 'conspired' and was actively involved in the 'use and concealment of proceeds of crime'.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons