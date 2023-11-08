 Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED; AAP to hold 'referendum' on the issue : The Tribune India

There have been instances in political history of India of chief ministers, serving and former, of landing themselves behind bars for different reasons

Arvind Kejriwal. Tribune file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma 

Chandigarh, November 8 

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Tuesday urged Arvind Kejriwal to continue as the Delhi Chief Minister even if he is arrested and decided to hold a “referendum” on whether he should step down or continue to run the government from jail if he found himself in that position.

“AAP will hold street meetings in Delhi and across the country and go from house to house to hold a referendum. AAP councillors and MLAs will gather people’s opinion by conducting campaigns across the country,” party leader Durgesh Pathak was quoted as saying.

Opposition BJP, meanwhile, accused AAP of “creating drama and the impression that Kejriwal is a living martyr”. “AAP leaders should know that Delhi residents know that Kejriwal is involved in the liquor scam,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Kejriwal was summoned by the ED last week in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Accusing the anti-money laundering agency of "acting at the behest of the BJP to malign his image", Kejriwal skipped the summons while terming it “illegal” and heading towards poll-bound Madhya Pradesh for a rally. 

AAP’s options

Only time will tell whether Kejriwal will actually find himself in the position or if his party is creating a “drama to generate public sympathy”. 

However, there have been instances in the political history of India of chief ministers, serving and former, of landing themselves behind bars for different reasons, including corruption, and also being acquitted later. 

AAP leaders are calling the case against its leaders a “witchhunt”, a sign of the BJP’s “frustration and insecurity”. 

“The way the atmosphere is, very soon we will all be going to jail. The kind of preparation Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing, rest of the cabinet colleagues along with CM will be going to jail. Maybe Atishi will be in jail number 1, I will be in jail 2 and someone else will be in jail 3. We will hold meetings and decisions will be implemented by MLAs outside,” AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, taking a jibe at the BJP.

CMs in jail

The two serving chief ministers, so far, include Bihar’s Lalu Prasad and Tamil Nadu’s late J Jayalalithaa. 

Both resigned and passed on the baton to their trusted persons. In the case of Prasad, it was his wife Rabri Devi and in the case of Jayalaithaa, it was her trusted lieutenant O Panneerselvam.

Former chief ministers who have been jailed include Madhu Koda (Jharkhand), BS Yeddyurappa (Karnataka) , Om Prakash Chautala (Haryana) and Jagannath Mishra (Bihar).  

In June 2001, former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi was arrested along with sitting members of the Union Council of Ministers Murasoli Maran and TR Baalu. It was the first incident in the history of Independent India of arrest of Union cabinet ministers.

Karunanidhi was asleep when the police broke open the door of his bedroom and asked him to get dressed. A television clip showed Karunanidhi falling down and being shoved, pushed and lifted by police officers. 

Maran, who went to rescue him, was also arrested.

 

