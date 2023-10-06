ASI gets 4 more weeks for Gyanvapi survey

Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Thursday granted “final four-week extension” to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report. PTI
Conversion: Life term for shooter’s ex-husband
Ranchi: A CBI court here on Thursday sentenced national shooter Tara Shahdeo’s ex-husband Ranjit Kohli, alias Raqibul Hasan, to life imprisonment in a conversion case. PTI
EC to hear NCP factions over symbol fight today
New Delhi: Acknowledging a split in the Nationalist Congress Party, the Election Commission has called rival factions for a hearing in their fight over party name and symbol on Friday.
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
Not a drop to share with other states: Mann
After Cabinet nod, Guv clears Gurminder Singh as new AG