Assam Rifles seizes cash, nabs seven

ANI

Lawngtlai (Mizoram), Mar 10

Assam Rifles has recovered a huge amount of Myanmar and Indian currencies from Mizoram’s Lawngltai District. Seven persons were also apprehended along with the vehicle and recoveries, said officials.

The personnel recovered Myanmar currency worth 4,79,55,000 Kyat and Indian currency worth Rs 2,86,780.

According to Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out near RDS Bungtlang Junction of the district based on a tip-off. The apprehended persons and recoveries were handed over to the Bungtlang police station.

#Assam #Mizoram #Myanmar