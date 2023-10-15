Aug 23 notified as National Space Day

New Delhi, October 14
The Centre has notified August 23 as the National Space Day. Chandrayaan-3 had made the soft landing on the moon on this day, making the country the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon and the first to land near the south pole of the lunar surface.
“It will benefit mankind,” stated a notification of the Department of Space. It added that August 23 marked an important milestone in the country’s advancements in space missions. The PM had in August said that August 23 would be observed as the National Space Day.
