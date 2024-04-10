BJP govt misusing Central agencies: TMC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) on Tuesday wrote to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre was “misusing” Central investigative agencies and the Election Commission was not acting on complaints about it.

In the letter, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by the BJP and the Central agencies to target party leaders.

“The BJP has entered into an unholy nexus with the NIA, ED, CBI and I-T. This is evident from the fact that from the very beginning of the ensuing elections, there has been a nationwide action against the opposition leaders of various parties, including the TMC,” Banerjee alleged.

Banerjee claimed the EC did not act despite multiple complaints lodged by the TMC requesting intervention to “preserve the sanctity of the Lok Sabha elections”.

Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour, also pointed to the detention of the senior TMC leaders in New Delhi while holding a dharna outside the EC’s office.

The 10-member TMC team consisting of MPs Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, MLA Vivek Gupta, former MPs today ended their 24-hour ‘dharna’ at the Mandir Marg police station here.

The TMC had staged the protest demanding that the Election Commission (EC) must remove the chiefs of central probe agencies like ED, CBI, NIA and the Income Tax department.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries, including Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, visited the Mandir Marg police station to express solidarity with the protesting TMC members.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Trinamool Congress #West Bengal