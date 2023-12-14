 BJP says Parliament security breach was a toolkit gang activity : The Tribune India

BJP says Parliament security breach was a toolkit gang activity

Attempts to defame Indian leadership, says top BJP leader BL Santosh

Security personnel check a vehicle near the Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 14

With the Delhi police slapping the stringent Unlawful Prevention Activities Act against the five people arrested for Parliament security breach, the ruling BJP on Thursday said the event was a conspiracy by "toolkit gang members".

BJP general secretary in charge of party organisation BL Santosh in rare public remarks on Thursday said while the system would be reviewed and responsibilities fixed the incident is "again a toolkit gang activity to show nation in poor light, create unrest, demean leadership".

"System will be reviewed, overhauled, responsibilities fixed, heads will roll for sure as far as security set up is concerned. But beyond that Parliament incident is again a toolkit gang activity to show nation in poor light, create unrest, demean leadership," Santosh, who hails from Karnataka, said.

The two accused who entered the Lok Sabha chambers had gained access to the visitors’ gallery on the facilitation by BJP Mysore MP Prathap Simha.

While the opposition plans to flag the breach as a serious security lapse and petition President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, the BJP sought to drive the narrative in the direction of the opposition exploiting anti-India elements for ulterior gains.

On Wednesday, hours after the breach, the BJP linked protester Neelam Azad who burst canisters of yellow and red smoke outside Parliament building with the Congress.

Posting pictures of Neelam at various protest sites aimed to “change of power at the Centre”, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said on X, “Meet Neelam Azad, the lady who breached Parliament’s security today. She is an active Congress/I.N.D.I. Alliance supporter. She is an andolanjeevi, who has been seen at several protests. Question is who sent them? Why did they pick someone from Mysore to obtain Parliament pass from a BJP MP? Ajmal Kasab also wore a Kalava to mislead people. It is a similar ploy.”

Malviya said the Opposition would stop at nothing, not even defiling Parliament.

Malviya also quoted the father of Manoranjan D, who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber as saying, "He just had a mind to do good to everyone. He has no ill intentions. We used to tell him. ‘Leave all this. You are an engineer. Get a job and do good to society in that manner.’ However, some may have filled his head with this type of thoughts."

"Leave what? Who may have filled his head with ‘this kind’ of thoughts? Who sponsored his frequent trips and flight tickets to Delhi? How did he collaborate with Neelam (based out of NCR) and Sagar Sharma from Lucknow? Who put together this module with people from different cities? Was Manoranjan active with Congress and/or SFI sponsored movements? Did he attend Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra?" asked Malviya.

The BJP leader said the last word on this is not out yet but one thing is clear.

"The Opposition defiled Parliament on 13th Dec with a purpose," Malviya posted on X.

The opposition, meanwhile, has questioned the BJP for shifting into the Parliament building too early with 150 vacancies in the security staff structure.

