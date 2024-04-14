BJP to release manifesto today; focus on farmers, youth, poor

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 13

The ruling BJP is all set to unveil its manifesto for the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections which will commence with the phase one voting on April 19 and end on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

The manifesto will lay out a detailed road map for empowerment of “four castes” — farmers, poor, youth and women — which PM Modi had listed to counter the Opposition’s caste-based census agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chairman of the manifesto panel Rajnath Singh and other top leaders of the party will be in attendance at the event.

It is learnt that the manifesto will lay out a detailed road map for empowerment of “four castes” — farmers, poor, youth and women — which PM Modi had listed to counter the Congress-led opposition’s caste-based census agenda.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is likely to get a boost with sources pointing to the likelihood of massive jump in the quantum of direct cash transfer to farmers. The amount could go up by as much as Rs 3,000. The current quantum is Rs 6,000 per year through three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Over eight crore farmers are registered under the scheme as beneficiaries.

Free hospitalisation cover for the poor — Ayushman Bharat — may be expanded further and the quantum of annual cover of Rs 5 lakh may be revisited, sources said.

Pro-farmer schemes are also expected to be strengthened further, along with special incentives for women and youth.

Segments on national security and cultural renaissance are also likely in the manifesto, which will be the first after the BJP fulfilled its old core promises of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and commencement of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code from the party-ruled Uttarakhand.

The BJP government is eyeing a third straight term in the 2024 elections, and is pitted against Congress-led INDIA alliance.

