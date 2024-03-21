BSF apprehends two gold smugglers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The BSF has apprehended two smugglers at two different locations from the India-Bangladesh border with gold worth Rs 95 lakh. The BSF made two seizures of gold on Tuesday, after its jawans foiled two separate attempts to smuggle the precious metal into the border areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The BSF personnel seized eight gold biscuits, four gold bricks and four small gold pieces and arrested one Bangladeshi and one Indian smuggler. TNS

NEET-PG entrance advanced to June 23

new delhi: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will now be held on June 23. The examination was initially scheduled on July 7. The results will be declared by July 15, 2024 and the counselling will take place from August 5 to October 15. The academic session will begin from September 16 and the last date of joining will be on October 21. TNS

Remove political ads within 24 hours: EC

New Delhi: Taking serious note of mass level violations of the poll code guidelines across the country with political advertisements being displayed at public places and modes of transport, walls and buildings, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the Cabinet Secretary and all chief secretaries of states, as well as chief electoral officers, to immediately remove all “unauthorised political advertisements” from public places within 24 hours. TNS

AIADMK seat-sharing arrangement finalised

New Delhi: AIADMK on Wednesday finalised Lok Sabha seat sharing arrangement with allies DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam and SDPI. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said DMDK would contest five seats - Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar. AIADMK also released the first list of 16 candidates. TNS

ISIS India chief Farooqi, aide held in Assam

new delhi: ISIS India chief Haris Farooqi and his associate Anurag Singh, alias Rehan, were arrested from Dhubri in Assam. They had crossed over from Bangladesh. The police said Farooqi, alias Harish Ajmal, belonged to Chakrata, Dehradun. Rehan of Diwana, Panipat, got converted to Islam and his wife was a Bangladeshi national. Both were wanted by the NIA, they said. — TNS

Sadhguru undergoes emergency brain surgery

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital here on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull, the hospital said.

