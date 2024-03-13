CAA implemented, Shah eyes 12 of 17 Telangana Lok Sabha seats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday gave a call to the BJP to win 12 of the 17 seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally of the party’s social media volunteers in Secunderabad, Shah, while touching upon the issue of notifying Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh by giving them citizenship through the law.

He also alleged that the Congress opposed the CAA due to appeasement and vote-bank politics. “We had said we will bring CAA. The Congress party opposed CAA. Since Independence it was a promise of the Congress and makers of our Constitution that citizenship will be granted to those persecuted on religious grounds in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, who come to India. But, due to appeasement and vote-bank politics, Congress party opposed the CAA,” Shah said, justifying its implementation.

The Home Minister further said in order to save their faith and honour, lakhs of people from Pakistan and Bangladesh came to India but were not granted citizenship. “They felt insulted in their own country when they were not granted citizenship,” he said.

Shah further claimed that PM Modi-led NDA would return to power at the Centre after the general elections. He highlighted the abolition of Article 370, construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, abolition of instant triple talaq and the country emerging as the fastest growing economy, as some of the achievements of the NDA government.

