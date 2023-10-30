Can hear poor’s voice: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Congress government is the government of the poor, labourers, farmers, backward classes, tribals and Dalits and it listens to the voice of their hearts.

“You need not speak. We can hear the inner voice of farmers. This morning, Baghel ji and I did some work for farmers and labourers and spoke to them. They told us that what the Congress government has done for them in five years, no other government has done for them in five years, no other government has done ever,” said Rahul, who was addressing a rally at Rajnandagaon in Chhattisgarh.

#Congress #Dalits #Rahul Gandhi