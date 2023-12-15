Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

Toronto, December 14
Canadian authorities are on the hunt for a 60-year-old Sikh truck driver who escaped to India after being convicted of smuggling 80 kg of cocaine into Canada from the US, according to media reports.
Raj Kumar Mehmi was sentenced by a British Columbia court in November to 15 years in prison after his arrest in 2017 for smuggling cocaine, the CBC reported on Wednesday.
Before he could be sentenced, Mehmi fled to India on October 11. A warrant has been issued for Mehmi, said a spokesman of RCMP federal serious & organised crime division. The police have also approached Interpol for Mehmi’s arrest.
