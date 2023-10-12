Chilling details of 13-year-old girl as her mutilated body with ‘eyes gouging out’ found in field; she went missing from Uttar Pradesh madrassa

Lakhimpur Kheri, October 12
The mutilated body of a 13-year-old girl, belonging to a minority community, was recovered from a sugarcane field in Tikunia area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.
The body was found on Monday evening.
The girl had gone to a nearby madrassa on Sunday morning, but did not return home.
The body had multiple injuries and her eyes were gouged out. The body had been sent for post-mortem, police said.
“An autopsy was conducted by a panel of doctors and a probe is on to find out whether she was sexually assaulted,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.
Heavy police force has been deployed at the village.
Forensic experts have also been rushed to the spot.
The victim's mother alleged that police did not take her complaint seriously and did not search for her daughter when they reported her missing.
