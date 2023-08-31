Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

Mainpuri (UP), August 30
The bus conductor who was dismissed from service for allegedly halting the vehicle to allow two Muslim passengers to offer namaz on the road was found dead on a railway track in the Ghiror area here.
The body of Mohit Yadav (30) was found lying on a railway track at Kosma station on Sunday. His family said he was under "acute depression" after his dismissal from service and might have ended his life by jumping before a train.
