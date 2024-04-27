Couple, two daughters accused of cheating traffic cop of Rs 1.17 crore

Thane, April 27
A couple and their two daughters were booked for allegedly cheating a traffic policeman of Rs 1.17 crore, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Saturday.
Ramakant Parida, his wife Rajnilaxmi and two daughters are accused of taking cash and jewellery cumulatively valued at Rs 1.17 crore on various pretexts and on the basis of forged documents from the complainant, the Nerul police station official said.
"The accused work in a bank. A case of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and other offences was registered on Thursday and probe is underway. No one has been arrested in the case," he said.
