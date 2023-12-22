Custody of Parl breach accused extended

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

The Patiala House Court on Thursday further remanded four accused — Neelam Azad, Amol Shinde, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — to 15-day police custody in the Parliament security breach case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur extended their custody till January 5 after an application in this regard was moved by the Delhi Police. The police said an extension in remand was being sought because the accused were to be taken to various places and the investigation was at a crucial stage. The court extended their police custody by 15 days.

Meanwhile, Neelam’s brother had moved an application before the court seeking the copy of the FIR and a request to meet her. The court has ordered the police to hand over the copy of the FIR to the counsel appearing for her brother and to let her meet her lawyer every alternate day for 15 minutes. The police have also detained two more persons. One of them is Sai Krishna Jagali, a techie from Karnataka, who was roommate of Manoranjan D in the college days. The other person, Atul Kulshreshta, 50, was detained from UP for having communication with the four accused on the social media.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Parliament security breach