Electoral bond biggest extortion racket: Rahul

New Delhi, April 17
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the electoral bond scheme that facilitated donations by corporate houses to political parties was the world’s biggest “extortion scheme” and the PM was the “champion of corruption”.
Rahul and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed a press conference in Ghaziabad, UP. “The BJP has become a warehouse of the corrupt people. The wealth of the corrupt has been also appropriated by the BJP. It can no longer take the moral high ground,” Akhilesh remarked.
Meanwhile, in his first poll address in Karnataka (Mandya), Rahul referred to Modi’s recent interview and said, “When he spoke about electoral bonds, his hands were shaking. The PM claimed that the electoral bond scheme would clean the political system. When data was made public, it showed that after a company secured a contract, it gave crores to the BJP through electoral bonds the very next day.”
In Karnataka’s Kolar, he said he had learnt a lot about politics from Indira Gandhi.
While the Congress has fielded Venkataramane Gowda from Mandya, KV Gowtham is contesting from Kolar. Both the constituencies go to polls on April 26.
