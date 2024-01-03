Eyeing LS poll, Modi unveils projects worth Rs 20K cr in TN

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, January 2

Not counting alone on the infrastructural push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday simultaneously heaped praise on Tamil traditions and culture to endear himself to the people of Tamil Nadu before the Lok Sabha elections.

While dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu today, Modi said that he mentioned Tamil culture at every opportunity during his travels abroad.

The Prime Minister said the establishment of sacred ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament building and Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam events organised by the government at his instance were efforts directed at creating enthusiasm for Tamil culture throughout the country.

Addressing a gathering at Tiruchirappalli, the PM said Tamil Nadu was a reflection of India’s prosperity and culture.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and Governor RN Ravi were among those present at the function.

“Tamil Nadu is home to the ancient language of Tamil and it is a treasure trove of cultural heritage,” the Prime Minister said and mentioned saint Thiruvalluvar and Subramania Bharati among those who created magnificent literature. Modi mentioned Nobel Laureate CV Raman and said the astrophysicist’s memory instilled new energy in him whenever he visited Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the rich history of Tiruchirappalli, Modi said in Tiruchirappalli, one can find remnants of good governance models of old dynasties such as Pallavas, Cholas, Pandyas and Nayaks.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Vijaykanth who passed away recently. He said the actor-turned-politician was a ‘captain’ not only in the field of cinema but also in politics. The PM also paid tribute to MS Swaminathan and recalled the role played by him in ensuring food security for the country.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Tamil Nadu