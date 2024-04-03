FIR against SP leader in Kannauj for his objectionable comment against BJP MP

PTI

Kannauj (UP), April 2

An FIR has been registered against a local Samajwadi Party leader for violating the model code of conduct for elections by making objectionable comments against incumbent BJP MP Subrat Pathak, police said on Wednesday.

Manoj Dixit, a local SP leader, allegedly made the comment in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday against the BJP MP who is seeking re-election from the Kannauj seat.

According to the police, the FIR was registered based on a complaint by a video surveillance team of the Election Commission.

The team had given a complaint in this matter to the sub-divisional magistrate, who directed the police to register an FIR for violation of the model code of conduct.

