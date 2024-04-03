FIR against SP leader in Kannauj for his objectionable comment against BJP MP

Kannauj (UP), April 2
An FIR has been registered against a local Samajwadi Party leader for violating the model code of conduct for elections by making objectionable comments against incumbent BJP MP Subrat Pathak, police said on Wednesday.
Manoj Dixit, a local SP leader, allegedly made the comment in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday against the BJP MP who is seeking re-election from the Kannauj seat.
According to the police, the FIR was registered based on a complaint by a video surveillance team of the Election Commission.
The team had given a complaint in this matter to the sub-divisional magistrate, who directed the police to register an FIR for violation of the model code of conduct.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Top leadership of the party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai
AAP leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...
Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that Atishi is bound...
Missing Kerala man found dead mysteriously along with wife, another woman in Arunachal hotel
The hotel staff broke the door to find that all the three gu...
Supreme Court agrees to take up after two weeks PIL on VVPAT cross-verification of votes cast in EVMs
Petitioners have demanded that all VVPATs should be verified...
Student accidentally hangs self while faking suicide during video call to friend on April Fool's Day
April 1 is celebrated as an April Fool's Day with people pla...