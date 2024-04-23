Fire in adjacent building of Alliance Air office at Delhi airport

New Delhi, April 23
Alliance Air on Tuesday said there was a fire in a building adjacent to its office at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.
No one was injured in the fire that was reported to the fire department at around 6.29 am and eight vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire.
"There was a partial fire in the adjacent building of Alliance Air in the early morning hours. The fire was contained immediately," Alliance Air said in a statement.
The airline also said that fortunately, there were no casualties.
Officials of the fire department said no one was injured in the fire.
A call was received at around 6.29 am on Tuesday and eight vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire. The fire was doused at around 7.20 am, the officials said.
An official at the airport said the fire was caused probably due to short circuit and some computers and machines were gutted. It happened in the non-operational area of the terminal, the official added.
The airline's corporate office is at Alliance Bhawan at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.
