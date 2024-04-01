Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

The opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday urged the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that despite the BJP creating “undemocratic obstacles”, the alliance was committed to fight, win and save the country’s democracy.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra read out the demands of the opposition alliance at the “Save Democracy” rally at the Ramlila Maidan here.

“Efforts to forcefully scuttle the finances of opposition parties should be immediately stopped,” Priyanka said, without mentioning the freeze on Congress funds and the latest Income-Tax notice. Action by the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Income-Tax department should also be stopped, she said, reading out the list of demands. The alliance also demanded a SC-monitored Special Investigation Team probe into what they called the BJP’s “extortion” of funds through the electoral bonds scheme.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Democracy #INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha