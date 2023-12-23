By suspending nearly 150 Opposition MPs, govt has gagged voice of people: Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said by suspending nearly 150 Opposition MPs, the government has gagged the voice of crores of people.

Speaking at the protest of the INDIA bloc here at Jantar Mantar against the suspension, the Congress leader targetted the Centre over ‘unemployment’ and said the two youths, who entered the Lok Sabha on December 13 carrying smoke canisters, were driven to desperation by unemployment.

“How did those people come inside? How did they bring smoke canisters inside Parliament. If they could bring that then they could have brought anything. The second issue is why did they protest? The reason for this was unemployment. There is huge unemployment in the country. The youth of this country cannot get jobs anymore,” he said.

The Congress leader said a survey commissioned by him found that youths spend 7.30 hours a day on social media apps. “I was shocked to learn that youth spend 7.30 hours a day on social media apps,” he said. On Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s mimicry row, Rahul said while the media didn’t question the suspension of nearly 150 MPs, it highlighted the filming of the mimicking act by him.

“These 150 people are not just individuals, they are the voice of the people of India. Every Member of Parliament brings lakhs of votes, you have not insulted just 150 people, you have silenced 60 per cent of the people of India,” he said.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and other senior leaders shared the dais to protest the suspension of Opposition MPs.

