Opposition MPs weaponising disruptions: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, December 22

Amid controversy over his remarks that his community and religion were attacked in the aftermath of the mimicry row, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that “weaponising disruptions and disturbance as political strategy does not resonate with our Constitutional obligations of keeping the interest of the people at large above any other political considerations”.

He shared these thoughts at the culmination of the 262nd session of Rajya Sabha. “I am pained to state that nearly 22 hours were lost due to avoidable disruptions, adversely impacting our overall productivity that finally stood at 79 per cent. Weaponising disruptions and disturbance as political strategy doesn’t resonate with our Constitutional obligation...,” he said. Meanwhile, agencies reported that in a letter to the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Dhankhar is said to have noted that “rendering the House dysfunctional by making a demand to the Chair that cannot be acceded to is unfortunate and against public interest”.

