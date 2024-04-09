High Court junks 3rd PIL seeking Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 8

Terming former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar’s PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi CM following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate as a “publicity” litigation, the Delhi High Court on Monday warned that “heavy costs” would be imposed on him.

“This is just for publicity… Since similar matters have been listed and disposed of by the Acting Chief Justice, list this petition before the bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said. “I would have imposed heavy costs,” Justice Prasad warned the petitioner, while indicating that the matter would be listed for hearing on April 10 before a Bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan which has already turned down two PILs seeking Kejriwal’s removal as the Delhi CM. Arrested on March 21 by the ED in a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam case, Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He has refused to resign as Delhi Chief Minister.

