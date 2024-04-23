High Court scraps job test, over 25K West Bengal teachers to go

Tribune News Service

Kolkata/New Delhi, April 22

In a blow to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of all appointments made through the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 in state government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring it as “null and void”.

Irregularities galore 25,753 job letters issued against 24,640 posts; those who submitted blank OMR sheets appointed; aspirants with lower rank preferred Will move SC: Didi This is an illegal order. Not speaking against judges, but on order. Will challenge it in SC Mamata Banerjee, WB CM

Calling it an “illegal verdict”, Banerjee vowed to move the Supreme Court against it. The court directed that a section of those recruits will have to return salary drawn by them along with interest. Over 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test for 24,640 vacant posts.

A Division Bench directed the CBI to undertake further investigation into the recruitments and submit a report in three months. The Bench asked the West Bengal School Service Commission to initiate a fresh appointment process.

A total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued against 24,640 vacancies, said Firdaus Shamim, a lawyer for some of the petitioners who alleged irregularities in the selection process.

The court directed that the persons who had been appointed outside the panel after its expiry and also those who submitted blank OMR sheets, but obtained appointments, must return all remunerations and benefits received by them to the exchequer with 12 per cent per annum interest within a period of four weeks. It also rejected a prayer by some appellants, including the SSC, for a stay on the order.

Speaking at an election rally at Karandighi in Raiganj, Banerjee said, “This is an illegal order. I am not speaking against the judges. But I can speak on the order. We will challenge the order in the Supreme Court.” Earlier, the BJP slammed Banerjee. “She should step down”, said Abhijit Gangopadhyay, BJP candidate from Tamluk seat. /PTI

