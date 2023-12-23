High Court stays order giving FIR copy to accused Neelam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a city court’s order requiring the Delhi Police to supply a copy of the FIR to an accused in the Parliament security breach case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to accused Neelam Devi on a petition challenging the trial court’s December 21 order directing the police to furnish a copy of the FIR to the counsel for the accused as per law and posted the matter for further hearing on January 4, 2024.

The Delhi Police counsel contended that in sensitive matters, the accused had to approach the commissioner who will form a committee to decide the application for providing a copy of the FIR and, if denied, they can move the court for relief.

However, the trial court erred in directing the police to provide the FIR copy to the accused, the Delhi Police counsel said. & PTI

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Parliament security breach