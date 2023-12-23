High Court stays order giving FIR copy to accused Neelam

New Delhi, December 22
The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a city court’s order requiring the Delhi Police to supply a copy of the FIR to an accused in the Parliament security breach case.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to accused Neelam Devi on a petition challenging the trial court’s December 21 order directing the police to furnish a copy of the FIR to the counsel for the accused as per law and posted the matter for further hearing on January 4, 2024.
The Delhi Police counsel contended that in sensitive matters, the accused had to approach the commissioner who will form a committee to decide the application for providing a copy of the FIR and, if denied, they can move the court for relief.
However, the trial court erred in directing the police to provide the FIR copy to the accused, the Delhi Police counsel said. & PTI
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP
Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...
Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion
Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie