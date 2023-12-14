In parliament: Students’ suicide: ‘No need’ for separate data

The Ministry of Education does not feel the need to collate separate data on the student suicides in the context of pressure in competitive exams. Responding to RS members expressing concern over the rise in students’ suicide, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said the ministry doesn’t feel the need to collate separate data since NCRB maintains the data. tns
Congress raises concern over PO Bill
The Congress on Wednesday expressed “grave concern” over the government’s Post Office Bill, saying the proposed legislation was a “half-baked reform” and “far more detrimental” to the fundamental rights of Indians than the colonial-era law it seeks to replace.
