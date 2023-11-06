India offers 7 copters to Philippines amid island nation's souring ties with China

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 5

India is offering the Philippines at least seven helicopters to bolster the rescue and humanitarian efforts of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) during disasters.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said India’s offer would be a big help to the Philippine government’s efforts to build up the country’s capabilities in terms of rescue and humanitarian efforts, according to the Office of the Philippines President.

The Philippines President made the remarks when the Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran called on him last week to discuss the continuing efforts to strengthen the bilateral relations between the Philippines and India.

“The discussion is going on very well. The Coast Guard is very interested – they’ve flown the helicopter … I would request your consideration because that would be a very positive (programme),” the Indian envoy reportedly told Marcos who said he would discuss the proposal with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The President added that it would also be a big contribution for PCG’s maritime operations.

“As you heard the news, there is a continuing problem really that we have to deal with and we have to increase our capabilities,” the President added.

The “news” Marcos Jr was referring to was the clash between the Philippines and China near the Second Thomas Shoal in South China Sea. The US considered the ongoing tussle grave enough to raise it at talks with China. However, Marcos had attended the recent BRI summit in Beijing. Manila recently cancelled three BRI projects but did not want it to be linked with its South China Sea standoff with China.

India and the Philippines have already inked a deal for the supply of three Brahmos batteries to the Philippines worth $375 million and Philippines Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said during a visit to India in June that Manila is keen on further deepening ties in defence, security, the maritime domain and hydrography.

India has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further financial technology (fintech) cooperation with the Philippines.

#China #Philippines