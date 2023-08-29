India on growth path, more jobs to be created: PM at Rozgar Mela

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 28

Noting that the Indian economy has been on a rapid growth trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it had led to creation of big opportunities for employment to fulfil the aspirations of the youth in the country.

No new jobs: congress Jobs are already sanctioned posts that have not been filled for years… the mela personalises employment as if the PM is singularly responsible for mostly routine job offers. Jairam Ramesh, congress leader

Addressing a Rozgar Mela, where he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to young aspirants, PM Modi said automobile, pharmaceutical, tourism and food processing sectors were expected to grow at a rapid pace and open up employment opportunities.

Among the paramilitary forces in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 2,394 aspirants were given the appointment letters. They included 214 sub-inspectors, 21 head constables and 2,159 constables, a senior SSB official said. Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela virtually as the new appointees in central paramilitary forces, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Delhi Police joined in from 45 locations across the country.

PM Modi said India had emerged as the fastest growing economy and would soon be among the top three economies in the world during this decade and bring benefits to the common man.

“For any economy to grow, it is imperative that every sector develops. From the food sector to pharmaceuticals, from space to start-ups, when every sector grows the economy will move ahead,” the PM said, adding that the tourism sector alone was expected to contribute Rs 20 lakh crore to the economy by 2030 and had the potential to create 13-14 crore new jobs.

Citing the example of the pharma industry, he said the sector worth Rs four lakh crore at present is expected to grow to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2030. “What does it mean? It means that in this decade the pharma industry will need a lot of youth. There will be opportunities for employment,” he noted.

Meanwhile, terming the Rozgar Melas as the “biggest jumlas”, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the PM has “failed” to fulfill his promise of creating two crore jobs each year. “After betraying the hope of aspirational youths for more than nine years, the PM is feeling the heat in an election year. To save his flailing image, he has come up with one of the biggest jumlas - the PM Rozgar Mela,” Ramesh said in one his ‘X’ posts.

