Indian student dies in jet ski mishap in Florida

Washington, March 14
A 27-year-old Indian student died after his watercraft collided with another in the US state of Florida, according to media reports.
Venkataramana Pittala from Telangana was driving a rented Yamaha personal watercraft (PWC) that collided with another PWC operated by a 14-year-old boy from the South Florida mainland on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Pittala was a graduate student at Indiana University Purdue University in Indianapolis set to graduate in May.
