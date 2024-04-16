Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

New Delhi, April 15
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said government representatives will soon meet 17 Indians who were aboard an Israel-linked merchant vessel seized by Iran for allegedly violating maritime rules.
Told Iran, Israel to calm down: EAM
It’s a crucial region as a large number of our ships pass through it… We have told both nations to calm down. S Jaishankar, EAM
“Yesterday night, I spoke to my Iranian counterpart (Hossein Amir-Abdollahian). I told him there are 17 crew members from India. We are making the point with the Iranian government that these people should be released,” Jaishankar said.
World urges Israel not to avenge attack
Not for escalation, but will defend Israel: US
Iran president to visit Pakistan on april 22
The Iranian military had seized the cargo ship with Israeli links near the Strait of Hormuz. “I’m getting some reports but I want our embassy people to actually go there and meet these people. That will be my first point of satisfaction,” he said.
“Secondly, I would absolutely press for the people to come back to India as quickly as we can and my Iranian counterpart was quite responsive. He said okay, I understand it. I will try and do something really good,” he added. Iran had seized MSC Aries on April 13 for “violating maritime laws”. The seizure took place in the Strait of Hormuz days after Israel bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.
