BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

New Delhi, April 9

A Delhi PMLA court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till April 23 in connection with the excise policy money laundering case.

The CBI, meanwhile, grilled her in Tihar Jail where she is lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

She was arrested on March 15 from Hyderabad on money laundering accusations and was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

The agency had submitted before the court that Kavitha had made attempts to influence witnesses and tampered with evidence, and that was why the judicial custody was required.

The ED had also moved an application seeking extension of the 14-day judicial custody of the BRS leader.

The development came after a Delhi court on Monday rejected the interim bail application moved by Kavitha in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Kavitha’s regular bail application is pending before the court and is listed for hearing arguments on April 20.

